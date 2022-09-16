EDGARTOWN, Mass. — After two full days of sheltering in a Martha’s Vineyard Episcopalian parish, a group of traveling migrants from Venezuela was bused and ferried off the Massachusetts island on Friday morning.

Amid teary-eyed farewell hugs, volunteers who had worked around the clock to provide shelter, food, clothing and other basic necessities to the 48 migrants waved goodbye as they loaded onto buses. Staff at the St. Andrews Episcopalian Church in Edgartown told reporters the busing was voluntary.

Tribune Wire

