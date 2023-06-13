Military seeks to test generic drugs

The Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. Staff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

U.S. military officials are so concerned about the quality of generic drugs that the Department of Defense is devising a program to test the safety of widely used medicines.

Defense officials are in talks with Valisure, an independent lab, to test the quality and safety of generic drugs it purchases for millions of military members and their families, according to several people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the details aren’t public.

Tribune Wire

