There are 10 million more people in slavery across the world today than in 2016 after the COVID-19 pandemic pulled multitudes into poverty and extreme working conditions.

The number of people in either forced labor or marriages totaled 50 million last year, the equivalent of almost one in every 150 people across the globe, according to research published Monday by the International Labour Organization, Walk Free and the International Organisation for Migration.

