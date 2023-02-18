Minnesota pioneers universal screening for common source of birth defects, hearing loss

Leah Henrikson introduced her daughter, Vivian, the inspiration for Minnesota’s Vivian Act legislation in 2021 that spread awareness about congenital cytomegalovirus(CMV), at a press conference Feb. 8, to announce statewide newborn screening for the infectious disease. Minnesota is the first U.S. state to universally test newborns for cytomegalovirus, an easily transmissible virus and a leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. Jeremy Olson/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS