Mississippi barge backup stalls millions of tons of cargo

Bqarges ply the Mississippi River near St. Louis in 2020. This year, prolonged drought has caused barges to become backed up and is impeding trade. Star Tribune/TNS

 Star Tribune

Prolonged drought is jeopardizing waterborne trade along the Mississippi River, a basin that produces 92% of the nation’s agricultural exports.

As of Friday, the river was still closed near Stack Island, Miss., and Memphis, Tenn. That has resulted in a backup of more than 2,000 barges at various points, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Dredging activities are currently paused, and officials plan to reopen the waterway with restrictions when it has been determined safe to do so.

Tribune Wire

