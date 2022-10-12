Mississippi barge crisis deepens as Ohio River sees backups

Barges travel along the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., on April 6, 2021. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

The Mississippi River isn’t out of the woods as falling water levels along its major tributaries threaten to deepen a crisis on the U.S.’s main artery for moving vital products.

While one bottleneck may have been eliminated on the Mississippi near Stack Island, additional pressure points are emerging along its more than 2,000 miles and now the Ohio River — which provides about 60% of the Lower Mississippi River’s water — is seeing closures at multiple locations due to groundings and dredging.

