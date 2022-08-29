Voters cast their ballots at a polling place at Highland Colony Baptist Church on Nov. 27, 2018, in Ridgeland, Miss. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

A U.S. appeals court upheld Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era voting law that was written to stop Black people from voting.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday voted 10-7 against two men who sued after they were disenfranchised on forgery and embezzlement convictions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.