Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A northwest Missouri man scheduled to go to trial early next year for allegedly breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 is now arguing that his case should be dismissed, saying the charges are “undeniably unconstitutional.”

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr. says he was merely exercising his First Amendment rights when he entered the building that day.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.