US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-SURFACES-GET

A monkeypox vaccine is prepared at a vaccination site set up in Tropical Park by Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health on Aug. 15 in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

 Joe Raedle

The monkeypox virus can linger on many common household objects, though it’s not yet clear if that can spread the infection, according to a new government study.

Two monkeypox patients sharing a home said they disinfected surfaces, washed their hands several times a day and showered regularly. Researchers still found the virus on 70% of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began, including on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and light switch, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.