More Americans on SNAP are losing their homes

Residential homes in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Real estate agents struggle to find listings as deals decline, mortgage rates remain high and signs point to leaner times ahead. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Yuvraj Khanna

More Americans receiving government food assistance said they lost their homes last month, according to a new survey by software firm Propel, just as an emergency benefit expires for tens of millions of people.

Some 9.2% of respondents in Propel’s monthly online survey said they’d suffered eviction or foreclosure in February, up from 8.5% in January and the highest number in data going back to 2020, according to the findings published Tuesday. The share of respondents saying they’d stayed in shelters also rose to a record high of 6%. More people reported eating less, visiting food pantries and running out of food compared with the previous month.

