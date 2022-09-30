More than 1,000 wild horses sent to slaughter, report says

The American Wild Horse Campaign released a report Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, documenting that 1,020 federally-protected wild horses and burros have been sold at slaughter auctions in the last 22 months. (Ivan Burov/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Ivan Burov

The American Wild Horse Campaign released a report Friday documenting that 1,020 federally-protected wild horses and burros have been sold at slaughter auctions in the last 22 months.

The campaign, dedicated to preserving the American wild horses and burros in free-roaming herds, cited records it accumulated through an investigation into the Bureau of Land Management’s Adoption Incentive Program that started in 2019 and pays people $1,000 in taxpayer funds to adopt a wild, untamed horse or burro.

