Three different wildfires sweeping through South Dakota have driven more than 400 residents out of their homes and shut down Mount Rushmore as a precaution.
The Schroeder fire, just outside Rapid City, ignited Monday morning and has burned almost 2,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to officials.
At least one home and two pole barns have been destroyed in the fire, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the blaze, which began on private property, is still under investigation.
“We are at record-dry conditions along with high winds playing a major factor in this fight,” Jay Esperance, Division Director for South Dakota Wildland Fire, said in a statement Monday.
Winds up to 80 mph helped spread the fire through the area, according to officials.
No injuries or deaths have been reported yet.
Two other fires still burn near Keystone, covering almost 100 acres.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closed until at least today, as well as nearby roads.
