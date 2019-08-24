MOUNTAIN VIEW — Replacement of a deteriorating timber crib dam on Mountain View Lake has begun, with crews in the initial stages of preparing to pour the concrete for a new structure.
Once the pouring process begins, work is slated to continue around the clock until it is completed.
The $2.4 million dam replacement project began in early June with the construction of a coffer dam to hold back the waters in the channel linking the lake to the Salmon River.
Several large outflow pipes were installed to allow the water to continue to flow into the river while the dam was being rebuilt.
With the coffer dam in place, the timber dam, which was built in the 1880s and repaired several times over the years, was demolished. When the project is complete, the new dam will be a 110-foot-long concrete “ogee” spillway with concrete abutments and a 10-by-20-foot gate structure. An “ogee” spillway is one shaped roughly like an “s” lying on its side.
The work will also include construction of a concrete apron at the foot of the dam that will extend about 10 feet downstream and concrete retaining walls next to the abutments. The gate structure will contain a 4-by-4-foot sluice gate to allow the town to regulate water flow using manual controls installed at the top of the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.