Musk’s X fined $350K in secret DOJ fight over Trump records

In a photo illustration, the Twitter “X” logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone. Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/Zuma Press/TNS

Twitter, now rebranded as X, was fined $350,000 for defying a judge’s deadline to comply with a Justice Department search warrant for records related to Donald Trump’s account, according to a court opinion unsealed on Wednesday.

The ruling revealed that special counsel Jack Smith’s office, which obtained the warrant as part of its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, had asked a judge to bar Twitter from revealing the warrant’s existence. Prosecutors argued that alerting the former president “would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him an opportunity to destroy evidence or change his conduct.

