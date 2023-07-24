Musk says bye-bye birdie as Twitter changes logo to X

The new Twitter logo rebranded as X, is pictured on the account of its owner Elon Musk, after he changed his profile picture late Sunday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social media company will change its logo soon, getting rid of the blue bird that’s long been its signature.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk tweeted late Saturday. Roughly six months after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp., saying Twitter is an accelerant to building an everything-app called X. An interim X logo is coming on Sunday, he said in a later message.

Tribune Wire

