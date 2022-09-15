My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency.

The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed it executed a “search warrant authorized by a federal judge” in an action that involved both Minnesota and Colorado agents.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.