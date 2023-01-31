N.Y. AG accuses Trump and lawyers of lying on record

New York Attorney General Letitia James, at podium, on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of lying on record to a judge. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

 Barry Williams

NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of lying on the record in a letter to a judge presiding over her lawsuit against his company.

Trump and his lawyers have falsely denied “facts they have admitted in other proceedings,” and failed to respond to factual allegations “plainly within their knowledge,” attorneys for James wrote to state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Tribune Wire

