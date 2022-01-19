NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James dropped a bombshell disclosure Tuesday night, claiming her office had found “significant evidence” of fraud committed by the Trump Organization.
The revelation came as part of a motion filed earlier Tuesday by James in an attempt to obtain testimony from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in James’ ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.
“We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them,” James tweeted.
“We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years.”
James said the former president and both children “have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation.
“We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way. No one is above the law,” James added.
