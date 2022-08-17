US-NEWS-ILL-NAPERVILLE-GUNS-TB

Supporters of the Second Amendment rally Tuesday outside the Naperville Municipal Center prior to the Naperville City Council meeting at which a ban the commercial sales of assault rifles in the city was approved. (Suzanne Baker/Naperville Sun/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Suzanne Baker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville will prohibit the sale of assault rifles in the city effective Jan. 1.

After listening to four hours of passionate pleas from more than 100 speakers, the Naperville City Council voted 8-1 in the early morning hours Wednesday to amend city code to prohibit the sale of weapons similar to those used in recent mass shootings in Highland Park; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, N.Y.

