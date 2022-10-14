NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, better known as DART, successfully shifted the orbit of an asteroid known as Dimorphos — a huge victory for local scientists and engineers whose work was involved in the mission, NASA officials announced Tuesday.

The space agency purposely crashed a spacecraft into the harmless asteroid, which orbited a larger asteroid, known as Didymos, millions of miles away, in late September as a test to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.

