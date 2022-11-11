NASA pushes Artemis I launch attempt to Nov. 16

Storm clouds linger over Artemis I, NASA’s Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft, as it sits at Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Aug. 28. With the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, NASA officials opted to delay any attempt to launch the Artemis I mission to the moon from Kennedy Space Center until at least Nov. 16. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — With hurricane-force Nicole targetmaking landfall along the Space Coast, NASA officials opted to delay any attempt to launch the Artemis I mission to the moon from Kennedy Space Center until at least Nov. 16.

The move allows for safe conditions for employees to return to work along with time to assess any damage to the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft and mobile launcher at KSC’s Launch Pad 39-B, where it will be riding out the storm, NASA stated on an update to its website.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.