US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-MOON-GET

A member of the media sits near a tripod after the the launch of the Artemis-1 rocket was postponed, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 29, 2022. - NASA called off the test flight on Monday of its largest-ever Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four giant engines. (Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Gregg Newton/AFP

NASA’s return to the moon will have to wait a little longer after the first uncrewed launch of its Space Launch System rocket was scrubbed Monday morning due to an engine issue.

NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket was scheduled to launch for the first time at 5:33 a.m. Pacific time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But an issue with one of the four engines in the rocket’s core stage pushed the launch back at least a few days. The next possible launch time is Friday, though engineers will have to work through the engine issue first, a NASA spokesman said on the agency’s launch livestream.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.