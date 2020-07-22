Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schyulerville, was endorsed for re-election on Tuesday by the National Border Patrol Council.
The National Border Patrol Council is a labor union that represents 18,000 border patrol agents across the country, and positions itself as a proponent of strong border policies and border patrol agent safety.
“Elise Stefanik has a proven record of protecting all those in her district and beyond,” said Brandon Judd, union president. “She supports the rule of law, which keeps her communities safe. Her support of the rule of law includes border security and the mission of the Border Patrol.”
Rep. Stefanik serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, a coalition of legislators that represent districts along the U.S.-Canada border. Over the course of her time in the House, she has repeatedly advocated for expanding the Border Patrol service, adding more agents, and increasing funding to Customs and Border Protection.
