National Guard troops join search for 5-year-old in California

Kyle Doan, 5, was swept away Monday by floodwaters near San Miguel, Calif. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office/TNS

 San Luis Obispo County Sheriffâ€™s Office

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 120 members of the California National Guard have joined the search for Kyle Doan, the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County during this week’s storms.

More than 200 personnel have already been deployed in the search for Kyle. The sheriff’s office has been working with search and dive teams from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Sacramento, Santa Clara and Kern counties, officials said. Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Grove Beach Police Department and the California Office of Emergency Services have also assisted with the search.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.