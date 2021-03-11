All Alaskans age 16 and older eligible for COVID vaccine

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.