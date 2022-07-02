Supreme Court rulings have been in the news lately as the justices have issued a flurry of new decisions this month. From the right of individuals to carry a concealed pistol to allowing states to restrict access to abortion, half of all the decisions of the judicial session, which began in October, have been in the month of June. With rare exception, the verdicts have been decided by a split majority, reflecting a national divide on many of the issues.
For those who haven’t been able to keep up, here is a quick summary of the cases decided from June 21-30, according to information gathered from Ballotpedia.org and SupremeCourt.gov.
Issue: President Biden sought to end the Trump-era policy of requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while immigration proceedings take place.
Ruling (June 30): 5-4 decision in favor of allowing the Biden administration to permit asylum-seekers to stay in the U.S. during immigration proceedings.
Issue: West Virginia challenged the EPA rules regulating emissions from power plants in its state, which the agency says contributes to climate change.
Ruling (June 30): Ruling: 6-3 decision in favor of West Virginia, limiting the role of the federal agency to regulate carbon emissions.
Issue: Oklahoma sought authority to prosecute crimes committed by non-Native Americans within tribal lands when the victim is Native American.
Ruling (June 29): 5-4 decision in favor of allowing Oklahoma to prosecute crimes committed by non-Native Americans on tribal lands.
Torres v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety
Issue: A former Texas state trooper sought to pursue a lawsuit against Texas after the state refused to accommodate disabilities he incurred while serving in the military and fired him from his job. The state argued it was shielded by sovereign immunity.
Ruling (June 29): 5-4 decision in favor of allowing the veteran to sue his state agency employer for violating his federal rights.
Kennedy v. Bremerton School District
Issue: A high school football coach who prayed on the field with students on the field following games sued his employer for after he was suspended from his job. The school district argued allowing the public prayer would have violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment.
Ruling (June 27): 6-3 decision in favor of the football coach, ruling that his actions were protected by the First Amendment.
Issue: An individual sought a reduced sentence for a crime committed in 2008 as a result of a 2010 law that would have produced a less severe sentence for the crime he was convicted of.
Ruling (June 27): 5-4 decision in favor of allowing district courts to consider changes in law or fact when considering a defendant’s sentence reduction.
Issue: Medical doctors convicted for unlawful distribution of controlled substances under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act appealed the ruling on the grounds that they were prescribing the narcotics in good faith.
Ruling (June 27): 9-0 in favor of the medical doctors, allowing the good faith argument as a defense against the U.S. Controlled Substances Act.
Becerra v. Empire Health Foundation
Issue: The Secretary of Health and Human Services argued that it had the authority to interpret the Medicare statute and change the calculation of payments distributed to hospitals that serve low-income patients who receive Medicare benefits. The Foundation argued the agency’s rule led to a severe undercounting of the eligible patients, leading to a significantly lower reimbursement.
Ruling (June 24): 5-4 decision in favor of the Health and Human Services agency’s authority on its interpretation of the Medicare statute.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Issue: Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged the constitutionality of the “Gestational Age Act,” a Mississippi law that prohibited abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy in most case.
Ruling (June 24): 6-3 decision ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion, overruling the court’s previous decisions, and allowing states to determine their own laws and regulations for abortion.
Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP
Issue: The North Carolina State Senate argued its state legislators had the authority defend the state’s voter ID law, which was challenged by the NAACP for violating the federal Voter Rights Act. The state’s attorney general, who was against the voter ID legislation, had refused to defend the new law against the NAACP challenge.
Ruling (June 23): 8-1 in favor of the state legislators’ right to defend constitutional challenges to its voter ID law.
Issue: An individual sentenced to death by the state of Georgia sought to reject the method of lethal injection in favor of a firing squad to carry out his sentence. The state argued firing squad was not authorized under Georgia law.
Ruling (June 23): 5-4 ruling in favor of the death row inmate’s right to choose his or her method of execution, regardless of whether it overrides state law.
Issue: An individual who was denied notice of his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination sought to sue the officer involved.
Ruling (June 23): 6-3 ruling in favor of the officer, ruling that an individual may not sue police personally for denying their “Miranda” rights.
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen
Issue: The NYSRPA argued the New York state law that withheld a concealed-carry permit for the purpose self-defense was unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The state licensing officer in this case had granted the right to carry firearms only while in use for hunting or target practice.
Ruling (June 23): 6-3 ruling in favor of the NYSRPA, ruling the New York law unconstitutional and upholding the individual right to possess pistols in public.
Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita Inc.
Issue: The Marietta Health Benefit Plan sought to limit reimbursement for outpatient dialysis, which was challenged by DaVita, a dialysis treatment center, under the argument that this discriminated against patients with end-stage renal disease, a diagnosis related to kidney failure.
Ruling (June 21): 7-2 in favor of the benefit plan, stating that the plan did not discriminate against patients with kidney failure since it limited reimbursement for outpatient dialysis to all individuals, regardless of the individual’s diagnosis.
Issue: An individual was convicted under the Hobbs Act of conspiracy to commit a robbery, which while unsuccessful, resulted in the death of the victim by his co-conspirator. The individual, who was sentenced to 30 years, petitioned for a reduced sentence under the argument that the Hobbs Act did not apply to “crimes of violence” that were only attempted.
Ruling (June 21): 7-2 decision that a “crime of violence” under the Hobbs Act excludes attempted robberies.
Issue: The federal government argued against the legality of a law passed by the state that established that certain medical conditions and cancers are occupational diseases, and are covered under workmans’ compensation claims. The law applied specifically to those working under private contractors to cleanup a decommissioned federal nuclear facility in the state.
Ruling (June 21): 9-0 decision that the Washington state law discriminates against the federal government and its contractors.
Issue: A death row inmate sought transportation to a medical facility for neuroimaging in efforts to determined if brain damage from a childhood gunshot wound may have impeded his cognitive functions and behavior, which he hoped to use to challenge his conviction. The warden of the prison had appealed the transport order.
Ruling (June 21): 5-4 decision that the transportation order in this case could be denied even in search for new evidence if the prisoner has not shown that the desired evidence would be admissible in connection with a particular claim for relief.
Issue: Three sets of parents in Maine challenged the state’s requirement that public funding available for private schools must only go to nonreligious institutions. The state had created a tuition assistance program for students to attend public or private schools inside or outside of the state to ensure students in rural areas without a public school would still have access to a free public education.
Ruling (June 21): 6-3 decision that Maine’s nonsectarian requirement for otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments violated the Free Exercise Clause. The state must offer tuition assistance to students for religious private schools if it does so for nonreligious private schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.