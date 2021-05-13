FORT DRUM — The U.S. Army is kicking off its second annual nationwide virtual hiring campaign with a goal of recruiting 1,700 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.
Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort through June 14 to inspire individuals across the nation to “Join Us.”
During Army National Hiring Days interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their areas.
