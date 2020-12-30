WATERTOWN — Some people are already receiving their $600-per-person stimulus payments, which were included in the most recent package of coronavirus aid legislation passed last week. The first deposits were made late Tuesday night.
But another measure is working its way through Congress that could boost those checks to $2,000 per person — a measure that will likely die in the Senate.
On Monday, the House of Representatives passed the CASH Act, a measure supported by President Donald J. Trump and Democratic leaders, intended to boost the stimulus checks included in the most-recent COVID aid package to $2,000 per person.
The measure is an amendment to the initial aid package passed last week, and it raises the amount of money to be distributed to most Americans substantially. Where most individuals were first set to receive $600, and couples were set to receive $1,200, the CASH Act raises those amounts to $2,000 per individual, and $4,000 for a couple filing taxes jointly. Dependents under the age of 17, initially set to receive $600 each as well, would also see a bump to $2,000 per person.
The measure passed the Democrat-controlled House 275 to 143.
House Republicans were split on the issue, and ultimately only 44 of them voted to pass the measure, including Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Now, the bill heads to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was initially silent on whether the bill would see a vote in the upper chamber, but Senate Democrats pressed him on the issue. Sen. Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, I-Vt., said Monday that he would filibuster the planned vote to override Mr. Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the military, unless the Senate voted on the CASH Act.
“McConnell and the Senate want to expedite the override vote and I understand that,” Sen. Sanders told Politico. “But I’m not going to allow that to happen unless there is a vote, no matter how long that takes, on the $2,000 direct payment.”
While the senator ultimately cannot force the CASH Act to a vote, his threatened filibuster would have held the Senate in session through the New Year’s Day holiday, and would specifically hurt Republican Sens. Kelly L. Loeffler and David A. Perdue, both of Georgia. The two are in the middle of runoff elections that could determine which party controls the Senate, and that race wraps up Tuesday. Keeping the Georgian senators in Washington all week could hurt their campaigns, and prevent them from campaigning in person in the home stretch.
The Senate is now expected to vote on the NDAA on Friday or Saturday, limiting the impact of Sen. Sanders threat. Congress is constitutionally required to adjourn on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Sen. McConnell also blocked a move by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to pass the amendment through unanimous consent. Any senator can halt a unanimous consent request, and Sen. McConnell rose to object. The same day, Sen. McConnell introduced legislation that would combine the $2,000 checks with other demands made by the president that are unpopular with Democrats, including a repeal of the section of the Communications Decency Act that protects social media companies and website hosts from legal liability for what users post on their forums.
That bill is not guaranteed to be brought to a vote, but it does present an option that Sen. McConnell can use if something forces the issue to a vote.
On Wednesday, Sen. McConnell all but killed the concept of a $2,000 stimulus check, at least the version the House passed.
In statements delivered on the Senate floor, the majority leader said the House bill “has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate,” and criticized the concept as “rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.”
With the 116th Congress set to dissolve within days, its highly unlikely either the House bill or the majority leader’s own version will ever see a vote.
So, the Senate is holding the $2,000 stimulus checks in limbo, but the $600 checks are on their way to many people’s bank accounts already.
According to a press release from the U.S. Treasury Department, preparations have been made in case Congress does actually pass a raise in the future.
“If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an increased amount, Economic Impact Payments that have been issued will be topped up as quickly as possible,” the department said in a statement.
The Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” tool, which was introduced with the first stimulus payments in March, will be brought back online “later this week,” according to the department. Once it is available again, anyone can use the tool to track whether they will receive a stimulus payment, and when they should expect the money.
