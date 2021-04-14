Bernard Madoff, mastermind of giant Ponzi scheme, dies at 82

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.