The 2020 Democratic president ticket made history for several reasons and now can claim the most number of votes in a presidential election.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have 80,033,996 votes with as many as millions more still to tally, according to a running count by the nonpartisan Cook Report.
That’s a lead of more than 6 million over Trump, who now has 73,878,907 votes.
The batch of votes that put Biden and Harris over the historic benchmark in the Cook Report were absentee ballots from Erie County in Buffalo.
It’s unknown how many ballots remain to be counted, but California and New York are still tallying ballots and regularly adding to the count.
Biden’s win came amid soaring voter turnout. He got by far the most votes of any presidential candidate in history -- and Trump was second.
The last election in 2016 marked the first time any candidate even scored 65 million votes when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by just short of 3 million votes.
Biden also won states with 306 electoral votes, comfortably more than the 270 needed to win the White House.
Trump has stubbornly refused to concede defeat, citing unfounded claims of fraud, and has not taken questions since the election three weeks ago.
He authorized the federal General Services Administration to start the transition process but insisted Tuesday that he has not thrown in the towel on his dead-end effort to block Biden from power.
“Remember ... the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be,” Trump tweeted.
(2) comments
Sooooo nice since election day to not hear that the lead story every AM is an irrational crazy uncle tweet from POTUS ... or that he's canned another cabinet member... one of the reasons the US wanted a change at the top..and left the rest of the ticket pretty much intact..
There will probably be a bunch of faithless electors and Trump will be back. I think that's what the odds fixers are saying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.