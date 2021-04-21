WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will convene leaders from around the world today and Friday as he marks the United States’ return to the global fight against climate change and urges his counterparts to increase their commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Leaders of 40 countries — including China, Russia and India — have been invited to the summit. The administration officials said they hope some will announce new, more ambitious targets for cutting emissions, to provide momentum ahead of a conference hosted by the United Nations scheduled for Scotland at year’s end.
Biden is expected to unveil his goal for cutting greenhouse gases by about 50% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. That target would be roughly twice as aggressive as the goal set by former President Obama when the Paris climate accord was signed in 2015, and it would be among the most ambitious in the world, according to the Rhodium Group, an independent research organization.
The United States has not yet submitted its plan for meeting the target, known as a “nationally defined contribution,” or NDC. However, key parts of Biden’s agenda were included in the $2.2-trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal he recently unveiled.
Another challenge will be getting more electric cars on the roads. Biden’s infrastructure proposal includes funding for 500,000 charging stations by 2030, but less than 1% of vehicles currently on the road are currently powered by electricity.
