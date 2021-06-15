BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden, nearing the end of an overseas trip aimed at restoring strong relationships with America’s allies, announced an agreement Tuesday with the European Union to end a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies. The announcement appeared to give the president another “win” a day before his much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
And it set the stage for his meeting with the leaders of the European Council here, the last of his conversations with dozens of allies over six days before he heads to Geneva to sit down with Putin on Wednesday.
“I’m going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate, if he chooses,” Biden said during a press conference Monday following a day of meetings with NATO allies. “And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past, relative to cybersecurity and some other activities, then we will respond. We will respond in kind.”
Biden also sought to defuse tensions somewhat, refusing to say that he still thinks Putin is “a killer” as he said in past interviews, instead describing him as a “worthy adversary.”
White House officials scheduled the trip so that Biden would come into the meeting with the Russian leader “with the wind at his back” after nearly a week of conversations with allies at the G-7 summit in England and at NATO. Tuesday’s agreement on aircraft subsidies for Boeing and Airbus, along with the EU meetings, were set to further that goal.
Both sides agreed to suspend the punitive tariffs at the center of the long-running dispute following two days of negotiations here between Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative and Valdis Dombrovskis, the E.U. trade commissioner.
Tai, who briefed reporters Tuesday morning, said the agreements would suspend the tariffs for another five years while both sides worked together to counter China’s investment in the aircraft sector.
But, according to Tai, the agreement limits the subsidies the E.U. can give to Airbus and allows the U.S. to reimpose billions and tariffs if the E.U. crosses what she called “the red line.”
The agreement means that significant punitive tariffs estimated at $11.5 billion, on a wide range of products including wine, tractors, spirits, molasses and cheese, will continue to be suspended after both sides had agreed to do so in March while they tried to settle the dispute.
Trump slapped tariffs on industries that have nothing to do with aircraft production, from French winemakers to German cookie bakers in Europe and U.S. spirits producers in the United States.
Shortly after Biden took office, the U.S. and E.U. agreed in March to a temporary truce for four months. The new agreement will take effect in July.
