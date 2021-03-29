WASHINGTON — Both major parties in Washington are coming together on a bill to provide compensation and government-sponsored health care to veterans suffering from illnesses caused by military use of toxic burn pits abroad.
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joined with Sen. Marco A. Rubio, R-Fla., to introduce the “Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act” in the Senate.
Sen. Gillibrand joined with Congressmen Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., in September to support the bill as it was introduced in the House of Representatives. Alongside the legislators were a number of veterans rights advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.
The bill is modeled on Agent Orange legislation and the 9/11 health act and is intended to address the issue of toxic burn pits and the illnesses they can cause.
In order to dispose of refuse, some of which may be sensitive, the military authorized the use of burn pits on military bases abroad. All manner of garbage, from computer equipment to medical waste and food scraps, would be loaded into a hole in the ground somewhere on or near the military post, covered with jet fuel and set ablaze.
Over the last 20 years, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that nearly 3.5 million service members were exposed to toxic substances from these pits. Even President Joseph R. Biden has said he believes his son Beau Biden’s brain cancer, which killed him at the age of 46 in 2015, was caused by burn pit exposure in Afghanistan.
The VA maintains a registry of service members and veterans who have been around burn pits, with nearly 235,000 registrants, but at the same time has not provided any benefits or medical care for those who believe they may have an illness caused by their exposure. Sen. Gillibrand said veterans are often told there’s been no definitive proof that their illness was caused by their time in the military.
The legislation would also address another issue related to service member chemical exposure — the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base. The base, also known as K2, is a former Soviet air base in southeast Uzbekistan in Central Asia, that once housed Soviet chemical weapons enriched with radioactive uranium.
According to Sen. Gillibrand, a service member stationed there told her how chemicals were bubbling up through the soil around the base, and the ground would change color from black, green and orange as different chemicals leaked. That service member now suffers from hip and joint problems, but has found they are unable to get VA-sponsored medical care to treat those problems.
Sen. Gillibrand said service members exposed to the chemicals at K2 Air Base have been given the same treatment as those exposed to burn pits by the VA.
“More than three million service members could have been exposed to toxic burn pits, yet the VA continues to deny them care by placing the burden of proof on veterans from rare cancers, lung diseases and respiratory illness,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement Friday. “Congress cannot sit by as the VA ignores its duty.”
The Presumptive Benefits bill would streamline the process for veterans to get access to VA benefits for their illness, and would require that the VA provide care without requiring that veterans prove their illness was caused by their time in the military.
The only thing a veteran would need to prove is that they were stationed at a base that used burn pits or were stationed at the K2 Air Base and they are in need of medical treatment for a series of pre-established illnesses.
Those illnesses are cancer of any kind, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, constrictive or obliterative bronchiolitis, emphysema, granulomatous disease, interstitial lung disease, lymphoma, pleuritis, pulmonary fibrosis and sacroidosis.
This bill has support from prominent Democrats and Republicans in both chambers of Congress, but it isn’t the only legislation on the table that would address burn pit exposure and its effects.
On Tuesday, Sens. Thom R. Tillis, R-N.C., and six cosponsors including Maggie C. Hassan, D-N.H., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., reintroduced the “Toxic Exposure in the Military Act” which would require the VA to establish a process to ascertain which veterans have a burn pit-linked medical condition and provide treatment.
Unlike the Gillibrand-Rubio bill, the TEAM Act would not require that the VA immediately provide treatment to all soldiers exposed to burn pits with specific diseases, but rather would establish a process in which the VA could determine which diseases, and which exposures, are worthy of treatment.
The TEAM Act is supported by over 30 veterans advocacy groups, and the Gillibrand-Rubio bill is supported by 14.
Supporters of the Gillibrand-Rubio bill point to the fact that it immediately presumes which diseases were caused by burn pit exposure as a major reason they support it.
“Veterans and their families should not have to return from war to face the injustice of the denial of compensation and health care benefits — we will not settle for less than presumption,” said Rosie Torres, executive director of the veteran advocacy group Burn Pits 360.
Both bills must move through the Senate’s legislative process before coming to a vote, and it’s currently unclear if or when either will receive action on the Senate floor.
