ALBANY — The number of states where travelers must quarantine upon arriving in New York has increased to include California and Massachusetts, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday. There are now 43 states and two territories on the list.
California now qualifies for the state’s travel advisory, as well as neighboring state Massachusetts. But given the interconnected nature of the region to Massachusetts, a quarantine mandate for the state’s residents is not viable, according to the governor’s office.
“Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory,” the governor said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It’s going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant.”
Last week, Gov. Cuomo said New Yorkers should avoid travel to neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania as well.
Gov. Cuomo alongside Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Ned Lamont, D-Conn., issued a tri-state executive order June 25. Travelers from states with more than a 10% positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, must quarantine for 14 days when flying or driving into New York. Officials update the list every Tuesday.
The three said last week they are urging all of their residents to avoid unnecessary or nonessential travel between states at this time, but will not subject residents of the states to a quarantine if coming from a neighboring state.
“New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have among the lowest infection rates in the country because we have based our approaches to controlling the spread on science and data, and we will continue to do so,” last week’s statement reads.
States and territories on the travel advisory list include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, Guam and Puerto Rico.
Also on Tuesday, the governor announced the positive coronavirus testing rate within state microclusters or hotspots is at 3.65%, and areas outside hotspots are logging a 1.53% positive testing rate. Statewide, the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is at 1.78%.
Fifteen New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,758.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. statehouse reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
