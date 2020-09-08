In a matter of weeks, California has been hit with two record-breaking heat waves, hundreds of blazes, freak lightning storms and dangerously poor air quality. Now unusually strong winds are threatening to knock down power lines and ignite more wildfires, prompting the state’s largest utility to plan power cuts for more than 500,000 people.
The shut-offs that PG&E Corp. began late Monday are the latest blow for the disaster-weary state, where climate change is making weather ever more extreme. Temperatures have soared to records from Napa to Los Angeles. Wildfires have torched 1.67 million acres — more than any other year aside from 2018 in data stretching back three decades. Hundreds of thousands of people may go dark for days while trapped indoors due to wildfire smoke and COVID-19 outbreaks.
Officials are responding with equally extreme measures. In August, California carried out its first rotating blackouts since the 2001 energy crisis, drawing the ire of millions who went powerless amid extreme temperatures. The Trump administration declared a power emergency, allowing power plants to run at full-bore, regardless of environmental limits. The shut-offs that began late Monday are a fairly new and controversial practice, and their use last year triggered investigations while utilities defended them as necessary in the face of increasingly wild weather.
Now, as a second round of ferocious temperatures abates, so-called Diablo winds sweeping in have set the conditions for even more fires. PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy last year after its equipment sparked deadly wildfires, warned the precautionary shut-offs could impact portions of 22 counties from late Monday through today, including in the Sierra foothills and North Bay.
“Unfortunately, the continued hot and dry weather is going to continue to dry out vegetation across California — and make that vegetation even more susceptible to new admissions and large fires,” Scott Strenfel, a PG&E meteorologist, said during a public briefing late Monday.
PG&E, which emerged from Chapter 11 in July after agreeing to pay $25.5 billion to settle wildfire lawsuits, said preemptive shut-offs that started late Monday could leave about 172,000 homes and businesses in the dark. That could impact up to 516,000 people, based on the size of the average California household.
Shut-offs were expected to affect about 104,000 customers starting from 9 p.m. local time Monday, with the remainder going down in two phases Tuesday. All customers are expected to be restored by 7 p.m. today.
PG&E also planned to turn off about 100 transmission lines and 145 distribution lines, it said during the briefing.
The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Monday that most of California “remains under the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions.” It has temporarily closed eight national forests, including Sierra National Forest.
