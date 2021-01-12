The United States and Canada have extended the closure of the border to nonessential travel between the two countries until Feb. 21 in an continuing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a tweet Tuesday from Canadian officials.
All essential travel, such as that for trade between the nations, will continue as usual.
The closure was set to expire Jan. 21 before Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Bill Blair announced the extension of the closure in a Jan. 12 tweet.
“Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against -COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available,” Blair wrote in the tweet.
The U.S. and Canada first agreed to close the border to non-essential travel beginning March 21, and have extended that restriction on a month-by-month basis. Friday’s announcement officially marks the 10th such extension.
