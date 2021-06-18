WASHINGTON — Ignoring increasing pressure on both sides of the border for a reopening, Canada announced Friday that it will continue barring nonessential travel across its border with the United States through July 21.
“Our number one priority as we fight -COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe,” Bill Blair, Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, tweeted Friday. “In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.”
The move keeps the crossing largely shut for a 16th consecutive month. The United States and Canada closed the border to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have extended the shutdown on a monthly basis ever since.
The continued closure comes as no surprise, given that Canada announced its first weakening of its border restrictions last week — and it was hardly a weakening at all. Instead, Canada merely eased quarantine requirements for returning Canadians and others who already had permission to enter Canada.
“As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21,” Blair said on Twitter.
The United States has not made any similar announcement on its border restrictions, which are set to expire Monday. But the two nations have acted in tandem since the start of the pandemic, so the United States is expected to continue barring nonessential travelers from Canada as well.
Canada announced the continued border closure even though its COVID-19 infection rate has been plummeting and its vaccination rate has been skyrocketing.
It did so despite television ads in both countries pressuring the government to reopen the border, as well as recurring protests on both sides of the border from people with loved ones on the other side.
The continued closure was also announced despite continuing pressure from Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican, who serve as the American co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.
In the wake of Canada’s announcement, Higgins and Huizenga issued a statement that said: “While the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern marvel, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions or aligning additional essential traveler classes is simply unacceptable.”
