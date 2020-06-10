U.S. and Canadian officials are finalizing a plan to extend the closure of the border between the two countries into July, sources on both sides of the border confirmed on Wednesday.
The pending but all-but-certain decision means that north country residents who travel to Canada to summer cottages or for other reasons will likely not be able to do so for several weeks. It also means that north country-area businesses that rely in part on Canadian customers will have to go at least several more weeks without them.
Officials on both sides of the border said the border closure has been an effective tool in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With COVID-19 cases concentrated in the heavily populated provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and U.S. cases spiking in Washington and some other states, officials said it’s too soon to broadly loosen the travel restrictions between the two countries.
The U.S. and Canada first agreed to ban nonessential travel between the two countries starting March 22. They extended the border closure for another month in mid-April, and in mid-May. Officials said it’s likely, but not certain, that the closure will be extended for another month and continue to be re-evaluated on a month-to-month basis.
Word of the extended closure comes soon after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau loosened the travel restrictions ever so slightly.
Starting Tuesday, Canada began allowing some close family members to reunite across the border so long as they plan to quarantine for at least two weeks. The new policy defines immediate family as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or stepparents, and guardians or tutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.