The death toll rose to four in Norway on Saturday following a landslide in the southern community of Ask on Wednesday, according to police.
Emergency services recovered a fourth body in an area in which two others had been found throughout the day.
After the landslide, at least 10 people reported injuries and nine houses collapsed in the town, located about 24 miles northeast of Oslo.
About 1,000 people had to be taken to safety. Authorities earlier said there are many people still missing and that there is still hope that they will be found.
