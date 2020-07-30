180814155288530.jpg

President Donald J. Trump at Fort Drum in August 2018. Watertown Daily Times

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested postponing Election Day to avoid widespread voting by mail.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” he wrote on Twitter. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”

In his tweet, he didn’t offer evidence to support the claim that the type of voting would lead to an “inaccurate and fraudulent” outcome, or why absentee voting is “good” while mail-in voting is not.

In a statement issued Thursday, the state Attorney General Letitia A. James said, “New York will lead in fighting any of President Trump’s efforts to delay the election and deny our right to vote. We are examining all legal options.”

Traditionally, mail-in absentee ballots have been used when people physically can’t get to the polls. Some have considered more widespread vote-by-mail options during the coronavirus pandemic.

Could the November election be delayed?

States could postpone the dates their residents hit the polls, but they must send in their electoral votes by Dec. 23, according to the U.S. Constitution Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Times staff contributed to this report.

