President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested postponing Election Day to avoid widespread voting by mail.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” he wrote on Twitter. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”
In his tweet, he didn’t offer evidence to support the claim that the type of voting would lead to an “inaccurate and fraudulent” outcome, or why absentee voting is “good” while mail-in voting is not.
Traditionally, mail-in absentee ballots have been used when people physically can’t get to the polls. Some have considered more widespread vote-by-mail options during the coronavirus pandemic.
Could the November election be delayed?
States could postpone the dates their residents hit the polls, but they must send in their electoral votes by Dec. 23, according to the U.S. Constitution Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Times staff contributed to this report.
