The results of Election Day voting may not be as certain as Americans have come to expect.
This year, in the north country and across the nation, a record-breaking number of people have requested absentee ballots and are planning to cast their votes by mail.
As absentee ballots take a significantly longer time to count, sometimes weeks longer than in-person voting does, it’s likely that a significant proportion of votes will not be counted until well after election night.
While some states have had extensive, sometimes completely postal-based voting systems in place for years, New York state just recently made absentee ballots a viable option for most voters. In the past, New York voters needed to illustrate a clear reason for requiring an absentee ballot, such as illness or absence from your home on Election Day, but this year voters were able to register for an absentee ballot based on a fear of contracting COVID-19.
In the north country, Lewis County’s Republican Election Commissioner Ann Nortz said the county is facing a 400 percent increase in the amount of absentee ballot requests when compared to a normal election year — at least 1,200 ballot requests as of Oct. 15. In St. Lawrence County, Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie H. Bacon said the county sent out 9,956 absentee ballots as of Oct. 21 — 6,000 more than in 2016.
“It’s a lot,” she said. “We’ve never ever had this amount of absentee ballots.”
In Jefferson County, Republican election commissioner Jude R. Seymour said the county issued 8,017 absentee ballots as of Oct. 15 — 4,848 more than were issued in 2016.
In New York state, Boards of Elections submit a list of voters who vote with absentee and affidavit ballots, which are used when poll workers can’t locate a voter in their poll books, to the state Board of Elections for certification. State officials check each voter against all other county lists to ensure nobody has voted in another precinct. The local Boards of Elections then check their list of absentee and affidavit voters against a list of people who voted in person to ensure nobody who voted in person has an absentee ballot counted as well.
Mr. Seymour said Jefferson County, as well as every other county in the state, must wait for the state to verify all votes and send them their lists back before they can count their ballots. While state law permits local Boards of Elections to process their absentee ballots after the polls close, the proper verifications take time.
“There’s not really anything we do with those ballots because we have to wait to see if they vote in person, because New York state allows you to vote in person if you’ve already submitted an absentee ballot. It’s not illegal, so there’s really nothing we want to do with those ballots,” he added.
Ms. Bacon said St. Lawrence County will send their data to the state on Nov. 5, and they have been advised to expect their verifications to be finished by Nov. 9.
This year marks the first New York poll workers will be using electronic poll books to check voters in during early voting and on Election Day, which has sped up the counting process to a significant degree.
“You can upload your voter history immediately; it’s because of electronic poll books that we have that ability,” Ms. Bacon said.
Some counties are expecting a longer wait time for verification of their absentee and affidavit voter lists. Lindsay Burriss, Democratic elections commissioner for Lewis County, said her office will not begin counting absentee ballots until Nov. 11, and the envelopes will not be opened before that date.
Mara Suttman-Lea, an assistant professor of American politics at Connecticut College, studies voting in the U.S., specifically how expansive voting reforms impact citizen participation, and how those reforms were colored by the involvement of political actors with a vested interest in their outcomes in their creation. She said while many states have moved toward making the preparation and counting of ballots happen faster, verification takes necessary time. When Ms. Suttman-Lea spoke with the Times in September, she forecasted many states would make moves to speed up the count of absentee ballots in the subsequent weeks. Since then, New York has not moved on a statewide level to make the count move significantly faster than years prior.
Individual counties have taken steps to speed up their absentee ballot counting processes though. In Jefferson County, the Board of Elections received a grant of $61,000 to invest in improving voting infrastructure.
“With that, we are going to purchase an electronic letter opener,” Mr. Seymour said. “You may say that is really stupid, but I have to tell you, the amount of time we spend opening the letter, it’s actually one of the most time-intensive things that we do in the absentee process.”
Along with the electronic letter opener, the Jefferson County Board of Elections purchased a scanner in 2017 that can rapidly read absentee ballots. The county Board of Elections has not had to count absentee ballots by hand since the 2016 presidential election.
“It acts much like a voting machine, so it’ll run through the balance,” he said. “We learned the lesson from 2016; we never wanted to do that again, and that was only 3,500 ballots.”
He said the county board has also worked to bring in more staff for ballot counting to ensure they have a speedy operation going.
Not every north country county Board of Elections has seen such investments. In St. Lawrence County, Ms. Bacon said she would’ve liked to have had more financial support and more assistance this year.
“I think every Board of Elections would say this year that we need more help; we need more money and more help, and of course those things go hand in hand,” she said.
Due to a significant degree of politicization of voting methods this year, with President Donald J. Trump leading wider Republican criticism, largely without merit, that absentee ballots or voting by mail are less secure than in-person voting, Ms. Suttman-Lea said she would not be surprised to see a slightly higher number of Democrats voting by mail than Republicans. It can’t be predicted if that would have an effect on the outcome of the election.
“It would be a fair hypothesis to me to say, it’s not necessarily about flipping the vote, but seeing a sort of blue shift,” she said.
She said although the Democrats were largely pushing for their supporters to vote by mail and Republicans were largely advocating for in-person voting on Election Day over the summer, recent weeks have seen both parties begin to advocate for both kinds of voting to their supporters, essentially evening out the partisan rhetoric surrounding the issue.
“I’ve seen a shift in strategy where I do know that Republicans are mobilizing voters to vote by mail,” she said. “This is not new, they’ve done this for years; these are established patterns by which the Republican and Democratic parties mobilize voters to cast mail ballots.”
Where Republicans have softened their tone on voting by mail, Democrats have shifted from their laser-like focus on absentee ballot expansion efforts, and have advocated for voters to have a general voting plan that works best for them, as opposed to advocating one specific method.
Ultimately, election officials are unwilling to speculate on whether absentee ballot counts will affect the outcomes of the election, and elections experts are unable to predict if the ballots will make a difference until the outcome of Election Day voting is known. What they can be sure of is a large proportion of people will be voting by absentee ballots this year, and with significant percentages of voters casting their ballots by mail, it’s very likely the race as it stands on election night will change significantly before the final ballot is counted.
