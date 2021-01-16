Before FDR’s inauguration, federal agents searched for a bomb-sender from Watertown The security for Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday will be extreme following the deadly Jan. 6 …

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inauguration speech of 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, began with words that could be eerily appropriate for the nation today.

FDR became president after defeating Herbert Hoover, who many blamed for the Great Depression.

When President Roosevelt took office, unemployment in the U.S. had reached 25% and the banking system was near collapse.

On Wednesday, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will begin to lead a country with extremely divisive political viewpoints, less than two weeks after a mob of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol, during a raging pandemic and a country with an unemployment rate of around 7%.

On March 4, 1933, FDR began his speech:

“I am certain that my fellow Americans expect that on my induction into the presidency I will address them with a candor and a decision which the present situation of our nation impels. This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly feeling conditions in our country today. This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.”

President Truman then uttered his famous line, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself” before addressing the nation’s unemployed.

He concluded, “We do not distrust the future of essential democracy. The people of the United States have not failed. In their need they have registered a mandate that they want direct vigorous action. They have asked for discipline and direction under leadership. They have made me the present instrument of their wishes. In the spirit of the gift I take it. In this dedication of a nation we humbly ask the blessing of God. May he protect each and every one of us. May he guide me in the days to come.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt served as president from 1933 until his death in 1945.