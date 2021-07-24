Florida becomes U.S. epicenter of COVID

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida recorded more coronavirus cases last week than California, Texas, New York and Illinois combined, a Palm Beach Post analysis of state and federal data shows. The state logged 73,199 more infections in last week’s state Department of Health report. That’s the biggest one-week surge since Jan. 27.
California, Texas, New York and Illinois all together logged 73,116 new infections in the seven days leading up to Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The state took hours longer than usual on Friday to publish its weekly update to inform the public about pandemic statistics. And the late report contained an error in its death tally.
California, Texas, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania together logged 362 COVID-19 fatalities in the same period, lower than Florida’s 387, the CDC’s website said.
But Florida’s Friday report states it logged only 78 more deaths last week. Yet the difference between the state report’s total statewide death toll of 38,670 and the 38,388 reported the week prior is 282.
Representatives for Florida’s Health Department and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office did not return answers on Friday to emails and calls seeking explanation for the delay in reporting and the discrepancy in new fatalities.
Testing statistics reported by the state further show the deadly respiratory illness is out of control. Fifteen percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive, a level not seen since last summer, when Florida temporarily became the epicenter of the pandemic, recording more new infections than anywhere else.
As the resurgent disease ravages the state, driven by the highly contagious delta mutation, the pace of vaccinations is slowly picking up.
The state added 177,420 people to its inoculation count last week, its Friday report shows, and Palm Beach County added 10,602. Those numbers are higher than the first week of this month, when the number of new vaccinations reached a near seven-month low.
Just 60% of eligible Florida residents — ages 12 and older — have received at least one shot, state health officials reported. That’s lower than other big states such as California and Pennsylvania (75% each), New York (72%) and Illinois (72%).
