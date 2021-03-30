Florida the deadliest state for pedestrians

MIAMI — You take your life in your hands when you’re on foot in Florida, the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians.
Walking can be hazardous to your health in the Sunshine State, which retained its notorious No. 1 ranking as the place where a pedestrian is most likely to be struck and killed by a driver in the United States, according to the 2021 “Dangerous By Design” report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.
Nine of the 15 most hazardous U.S. cities for pedestrians are in Florida, with Orlando ranked as least safe and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolis ranked No. 13 in the biennial study released Tuesday.
Drivers hit and killed 53,435 pedestrians, more than 17 people per day on average, throughout the country between 2010 and 2019. The number of people killed while walking has been on a steady rise each year, growing by 45% over the most recent decade for which data was available for analysis.
“We continue to design and operate streets that prioritize the speedy movement of vehicles at the expense of safety for all people who use them,” the report says. “Many states and localities have spent the last 10 years focusing on enforcement, running ineffectual education campaigns, or blaming the victims of these crashes, while often ignoring the role of roadway design in these deaths. Meanwhile the death count has continued to climb year after year. This 10-year increase in deaths is a failure of our government at nearly all levels.”
The report emphasized that fatality rates are disproportionately high for the elderly, Blacks, American Indian or Alaska Native people, and people walking in low-income communities. Black people were killed by drivers at a rate 82% higher than white people while people walking in poor neighborhoods were twice as likely to die as people in affluent neighborhoods.
In Florida, which was built for speed, there were 5,893 pedestrian deaths in the 10-year span, which is an annual average of 2.8 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people, or a Pedestrian Danger Index (PDI) calculated in the report as 201.4. Compare that to the national figures of 1.6 average annual deaths per 100,000 and a 63.3 PDI. Compare Florida’s PDI to that of Texas (125.3), California (77.3), Ohio (44.1), New York (25.1) and the safest state, Vermont (15.2).
Orlando, at 740 deaths over the 10 years, recorded a frightening PDI of 295, with No. 2 Bakersfield, Calif., at 265 and No. 3 Memphis at 261. Melbourne-Titusville was No. 4 at 260.9 with Daytona Beach at No. 5 (260) and Sarasota-Bradenton at No. 6 (248) followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Jacksonville and Fort Myers taking the No. 8 through No. 11 spots.
In Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, 1,675 pedestrians were hit and killed during the period for a PDI of 171.9. Compare Miami’s PDI to that of Houston (157.5), Atlanta (152.3), Los Angeles (85.4), Washington, D.C. (40.3), Chicago (39), San Francisco-Oakland (32.4), New York-Newark-Jersey City (28.3), Boston (19) and, safest of the 100 ranked most populous metro areas, Provo-Orem, Utah (14.8).
Florida’s dominance atop the list earned it a special section in the report, in which state leaders and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are chastised for failure to implement Complete Streets policies approved in 2014.
“Undoing the damage caused by decades spent building dangerous roads and car-scale development takes continuous and ongoing commitment,” the report says. “FDOT may have taken some important initial steps and clearly continues to have champions working to make streets safer, but the state has lost the momentum and political will needed to truly implement that change, and people walking continue to pay the price with their lives.”
