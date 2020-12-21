Dr. Jill Biden got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday — and her husband Joe was right behind her.
The future first couple got their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as they joined a growing list of leaders getting the jab in an effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
President-elect Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and didn’t flinch as a nurse practitioner gave him the shot in the left arm at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.
“People should be ready to get the vaccine when it’s available,” Joe Biden said.
Jill Biden, who got her initial shot earlier Monday, watched as her husband received the shot, then took a vaccination card that reminds patients to take the second dose.
Joe Biden took the opportunity to pay tribute to health care workers, and said President Donald Trump’s administration deserves some credit for the successful vaccine effort.
“I want to thank everybody for all you’ve done,” Biden said. “You’re the real heroes.”
Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders from both parties have already received their first shots.
Trump has chosen not to receive the vaccine himself.
The second vaccine, this one from Moderna, is being distributed nationwide starting Monday. It comes a week after Pfizer started distributing millions of doses.
