WATERTOWN — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Thursday that a bill to move the prosecution of serious crimes in the military — particularly sexual assaults — from the chain of command to independent prosecutors has the bipartisan support needed for passage.
Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, has pushed for the approval of the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act many times over the past eight years, including during appearances at Fort Drum.
The senator said in a statement Thursday that she, along with U.S. Sens. Charles E. Grassley, R-IA; Joni K. Ernst, R-IA; and Richard Blumenthal, D-CT; has secured 61 bipartisan cosponsors for the bill, a critical number of votes necessary to prevent the bill being stymied by filibuster. According to Senate cloture rules, 60 members must vote to end debate on a measure and move it to a vote.
“This is a defining moment,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Since I first started working to reform military justice in 2013 we have twice been blocked by the filibuster standard of 60 votes, despite having a majority of the Senate in support.
The bill’s primary aim is to address sexual assault in the military, but covers many other serious crimes, such as murder, manslaughter and child endangerment. According to data from the Department of Defense, the Pentagon estimates that at least 20,000 service members experienced sexual assault in FY2018, the most recent year the data was available. However, of those estimated cases fewer than 600 accused assaulters ever stood court martial by the end of FY2019, according to information provided by Sen. Gillibrand.
“For decades, sexual assault in our military has been an uncontrolled epidemic hurting readiness, recruitment, and morale,” she said. “This common sense legislation will ensure that the justice system works for all service members and enact measures to help prevent sexual assault across our armed forces. I am proud to lead my colleagues in the fight to pass this bipartisan legislation — it’s clear we have the momentum to get it done.”
The military justice reform bill would professionalize how the military prosecutes serious crimes by moving the decision to prosecute from the chain of command to independent, trained, professional military prosecutors, and provides for several new prevention provisions such as more and better training for commanders and increased physical security measures, while ensuring that commanders still have the ability to provide strong leadership and ensure a successful command climate.
In recent weeks, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a former Fort Drum commander, dropped his opposition to the proposed changes in the way military sexual assaults are prosecuted.
According to Sen. Gillibrand, the pending bill has the support of 61 senators, including 41 Democrats, 18 Republicans and two Independents, as well as the majority of Senate Armed Services Committee members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.