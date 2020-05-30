We have lift off!
The SpaceX rocket triumphed over an iffy weather forecast to launch as planned Saturday on a historic mission to the International Space Station.
With President Donald J. Trump watching, the 270-foot Falcon 9 rocket soared into the blue Florida sky at 3:22 p.m. in the first first manned space flight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
“Go SpaceX! Go NASA!” engineers announced as the rocket made what looked like a flawless take off.
Roaring with the power of five jumbo jets, the rocket raced into orbit carrying two astronauts strapped inside.
Trump made a second journey this week to Cape Canaveral for the launch of the rocket built by Elon Musk’s private SpaceX company.
“I’m so proud of the people, of NASA, public and private,” Trump said after the launch. “When you see a sight like that, it’s incredible.”
The president said it was “important” to watch the launch even as violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd rage from coast to coast.
Forecasters had given thunderstorms at least a 50 percent chance of forcing the cancellation of the launch.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, accompanied the president and colleagues Rep. Michael G. Waltz, FL-6; Rep. Matt L. Gaetz, FL-1; Rep. Bill J. Posey, FL-8; and House Majority Leader O. Kevin McCarthy, CA-23; at Saturday’s launch.
Ms. Stefanik tweeted Saturday that she was aboard Air Force One on her way to Flordia “to cheer on USA and astronaut Col. Doug Hurley” at the International Space Station.
✈️Aboard Air Force 1 ✈️headed to @NASA @NASAKennedy @SpaceX shuttle launch to cheer on USA and astronaut Col. Doug Hurley 🇺🇸👨🚀🚀- with my colleagues @RepMichaelWaltz @mattgaetz @congbillposey @GOPLeader #NY21 pic.twitter.com/HmyTibsN14— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 30, 2020
NASA officials hope the mission would be a nation morale-booster during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 102,000 Americans.
Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode to the rocket in a fancy winged Tesla SUV, one of which who is very familiar with, and extremely fond of, the Earthly beauty of the Thousand Islands.
Col. Hurley is the son of Harvey C. and A. Sherry Hurley of Newark Valley, Tioga County. Three years ago, the couple sold West Winds Motel and Cottages, Clayton, to Dean and Jolene M. Harvey. Dean is the only sibling of Douglas Hurley.
Behnken mimicked a hug of his 6-year-old son as the rocket men prepared to be strapped into the capsule.
“Are you going to listen to Mommy and make her life easy?” Hurley asked as he blew kisses.
Just seconds before ignition, Hurley paid tribute to astronaut Alan Shepard, who was on America’s first human space flight in 1961.
“Let’s light this candle,” Hurley said.
NASA fretted over the weather not just at Kennedy Space Center, where rain, thick clouds and the chance of lightning threatened another postponement, but all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland. Waves and wind need to be within certain limits in case the astronauts have to make an emergency splashdown on the way to orbit.
Wednesday’s countdown of the 270-foot rocket was halted at just under 17 minutes because of the threat of lightning.
Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.
“I would be lying to you if I told you I wasn’t nervous,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said before the launch attempt. “We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk.”
Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump for the second launch attempt.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NASA severely limited the number of employees, visitors and journalists allowed deep inside Kennedy Space Center.
Times staff writer Chris Brock contributed to this report.
