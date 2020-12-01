PLATTSBURGH — Local officials welcomed the news of actual progress in the conversation surrounding when restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border, which have been in place since March, may be lifted.
The Wilson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based non-partisan policy thinktank, recently announced the formation of a bi-national task force that, over the next few months, will develop recommendations for eventually reopening the world’s longest international land boundary to nonessential travel.
“This is very much the sort of serious bi-national planning discussion we have been seeking,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said in a statement, “including interaction with stakeholders on both sides of the border for information, input and advice.”
The U.S. and Canada jointly decided to close the border to nonessential travelers, including tourists, on March 21. Since then, the limits have been extended by 30-day increments, each one met with disappointment from politicians and businesspeople.
The Wilson Task Force on Public Health and the U.S.-Canadian Border is comprised of equal representation from both countries: former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest; former Washington state Gov. Christine Gregoire, a Democrat; former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Anne McLellan; and former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican.
According to a Wilson Center press release, the group will meet virtually with public and private sector stakeholders and deliver recommendations in March.
Douglas noted the chamber was pleased with Charest’s membership on the task force.
“We have already reached out to Premier Charest to offer our active assistance with consultations.”
While March seems a long way off, he continued, it reflects private indications that little will change before April.
“If we can see a serious and practical plan by March therefore, we can hopefully see increased cross border travel once again for spring. We will, however, continue to suggest some potential modest revisions in the interim as well.”
The chamber has for several months advocated for interim measures to ease the restrictions and allow owners of property within 100 miles of the border, family members and certain business-related travel across the border.
Douglas anticipates that, though the task force has no official power to enact its findings, its advice will be taken seriously in both Washington, D.C., and Ottawa.
North County Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who co-chairs the House Northern Border Caucus, said the collaboration was an important step in addressing how to safely reopen the border.
“I am encouraged that this task force will meet with public and private sector stakeholders to evaluate the impact of the border restrictions on our communities, public health and small businesses.”
Stefanik has previously pushed for a phased approach to lifting the restrictions, and remains committed to working toward that.
“I look forward to considering what this task force concludes as well.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., noted the valuable economic partnership between New York and Canada along the border, and emphasized ensuring that reopening does not put more lives at risk.
“It’s important to follow public health guidelines every step of the way to keep New Yorkers and Canadians safe and healthy,” she said. “I will continue monitoring this issue and the task force recommendations closely.”
