When a new era of American space flight launches today, a craft will be commanded by someone very familiar with, and extremely fond of, the Earthly beauty of the Thousand Islands.
As part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, American astronauts will once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Col. Douglas G. Hurley and Robert Behnken will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:22 p.m. Saturday from Launch Complex 39A at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. The specific duration of the mission is to be determined.
Col. Hurley is the son of Harvey C. and A. Sherry Hurley of Newark Valley, Tioga County. Three years ago, the couple sold West Winds Motel and Cottages, Clayton, to Dean and Jolene M. Harvey. Dean is the only sibling of Douglas Hurley.
With bad weather hovering over the Space Coast on Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA had to postpone its launch to today. A second back-up date is set for Sunday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.