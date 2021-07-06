SURFSIDE, Fla. — The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that four more bodies have been found.
The death toll is now at 32. Of those, 26 have been identified. Another 113 are unaccounted for since the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday morning at a news briefing.
But of those still missing, Levine Cava also said there are “around 70 we can confirm were in the building at the time of collapse,” raising questions about dozens of other possible condo residents who are unaccounted for. She urged family members to contact the county about their possible whereabouts.
For now, with expectations of finding any survivors under the mountain of concrete debris fading with each passing day, the mayor still tried to convey a sense of hope in the aftermath of Sunday night’s demolition of the other half of the 136-unit condo building facing Collins Avenue.
“When your loved ones are involved, we will spare nothing,” Levine Cava said.
She said families missing loved ones are bracing for bad news, and have been for over a week. They will be ready for the next phase when it comes, she said.
“The whole world wants to know what happened here,” she said. “I look forward to learning the truth, as do we all. But I think it will be awhile until everything is understood.”
The demolition of the standing half of the Champlain Towers South condo tower Sunday evening seems to have accelerated the pace of recovering more deceased victims. On Monday, county officials announced that four more bodies had been discovered in the wake of the implosion, raising the death toll to 28. So, with Tuesday’s grim progress, nearly a quarter of those recovered in the rubble have been found in the past two days.
Better access to the original site of the collapse — without the potential threat of the standing part of the building toppling over on rescue workers — has been a critical factor in the search effort, officials said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the Surfside site on Monday, said rescuers are now searching what “happened to be where a lot of master bedroom areas were. Likely a lot of people who were sleeping at that time, unfortunately.”
The building’s collapse occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on June 24 while almost all of the residents were sleeping. The structural failure initially began in the pool deck and garage areas, which engineers believe triggered the collapse of the midsection of the tower and then the front part facing the ocean. Fifty-five of the 136 condo units were destroyed.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Director Alan Cominsky acknowledged Tuesday that finding any survivors at this point was not likely.
“Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive,” Cominsky said. “The key things you’re looking for throughout — void space, livable spaces — we’re not coming across that.”
Asked whether rescue workers’ efforts will soon turn from search-and-rescue to recovery, Cominsky paused a few seconds before answering. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “We’re actively looking into and having different dialogues in regards to our strategies moving forward.”
elsa bears down
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa, which was among the factors in accelerating the demolition of the condo tower Sunday, passed through the Florida Keys and headed toward the Tampa area. The storm’s gusty winds have nonetheless affected some of the condo rescue operations in Surfside.
Winds were affecting the use of cranes in the search effort, while lightning stopped rescue workers around 1 a.m. for about a half-hour.
Elsa is expected to reach hurricane strength when it hits the west coast of Florida somewhere north of Sarasota — possibly in the Tampa Bay area —this morning, forecasters said.
After a night of wind and rain brought by Elsa, the makeshift memorial a block away on Harding Avenue started to sag with soggy flowers and runny pieces of paper.
A small box of items collected from the rubble jutted out into the walkway: a pair of headphones, a glasses case, a stuffed dog. A Bible sitting on the box was turned to Psalm 91, a psalm of protection.
The wind blew over glass prayer candles, and shards tumbled onto the sidewalk.
Town of Surfside workers in neon vests swept the debris into the trash, creating a melancholy potpourri of flower petals and once-legible messages of hope.
Leo Soto, 26, brought boxes of flowers donated by Galleria Farms and handed out small bouquets for passers-by to stick into the fence. He felt compelled to freshen up the memorial, which he says he helped start days ago, at first in memory of friends Nicole Langesfeld and Luis Sadovinic.
He said when he arrived Tuesday, he was “really sad” to see the soggy sight.
“I was like, is it going to end like this? This background of dying flowers?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.